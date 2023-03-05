WPL 2023: Harmanpreet, Saika Power Mumbai to Dominant Win Over Gujarat Giants

Harmanpreet Kaur of Mumbai Indians raises his bat after scoring a fifty during match one of the Women’s Premier League between the Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians held at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on the 4th March 2023
(Photo: BCCI)
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's impressive fifty (65 off 30), followed by Saika Ishaque's sensational four-fer (4/11) led Mumbai Indians to a dominant 143-run victory over Gujarat Giants in the opening match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Saturday.
Jhulan Goswami, Mentor and Bowling Coach of Mumbai Indians, and Harmanpreet Kaur celebrate after beating Gujarat Giants in the opening match of WPL 2023.
Kaur's historic fifty powered Mumbai Indians to an imposing 207 for five in 20 overs. Apart from Harmanpreet, Amelia Kerr (45 not out off 24) and Hayley Matthews (47 off 31) also played valuable knocks for MI.
Chasing a huge total, Gujarat batters just were no match as they were bowled out for 64 in 15.1 overs.
The chase hit a major setback in the fourth delivery itself when skipper Beth Mooney got injured and had to retire hurt. With Harleen Deol also returning to the pavilion in the same over, Gujarat were 1/1 after six deliveries.
Gujarat then went onto lose two more wickets inside the powerplay which completely pushed them back as they stared down the barrel at 6/4. There were twin wickets in the 8th over bowled by Amelia Kerr as Sneh Rana and Tanuja Kanwar fell for 1 and 0 each.
Only two batters got into the double digits, with Dayalan Hemalatha being the top-scorer (29 off 23) for Giants.
Saika Ishaque of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Mansi Joshi of Gujarat Giants during match one of the Women’s Premier League between the Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians held at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on the 4th March 2023
Earlier, Gujarat won the toss and opted to bowl first and Tanuja Kanwar in her first over sent Yastika Bhatia back cheaply. But, the two experienced internationals Matthews and Sciver-Brunt were in their element and batted brilliantly.
Matthews and Sciver-Brunt got their side off to a good start in the powerplay. Wareham got the better of the Sciver-Brunt and right after that, Matthews also missed out on a fifty.
However, the real carnage came after the 10th over. Harmanpreet was on a rampage from the get go and sent the bowlers to the cleaners. She was well supported by Kerr who played a brilliant innings herself.
Gujarat bowlers were taken for plenty as 130 came off the last 10 overs. Sneh Rana took two wickets for Gujarat, with Ashleih Gardner, Tanuja Kanwar and Georgia Wareham picking a wicket each.
