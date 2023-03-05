WPL 2023: Harmanpreet, Saika Power Mumbai to Dominant Win Over Gujarat Giants

Kaur's historic fifty powered Mumbai Indians to an imposing 207 for five in 20 overs. Apart from Harmanpreet, Amelia Kerr (45 not out off 24) and Hayley Matthews (47 off 31) also played valuable knocks for MI.

Chasing a huge total, Gujarat batters just were no match as they were bowled out for 64 in 15.1 overs.

The chase hit a major setback in the fourth delivery itself when skipper Beth Mooney got injured and had to retire hurt. With Harleen Deol also returning to the pavilion in the same over, Gujarat were 1/1 after six deliveries.

Gujarat then went onto lose two more wickets inside the powerplay which completely pushed them back as they stared down the barrel at 6/4. There were twin wickets in the 8th over bowled by Amelia Kerr as Sneh Rana and Tanuja Kanwar fell for 1 and 0 each.

Only two batters got into the double digits, with Dayalan Hemalatha being the top-scorer (29 off 23) for Giants.