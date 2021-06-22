Wouldn’t Have Been Alive If I Grew Up in UK, Says Michael Holding 

Since George Floyd was killed by a white cop in the United States last year, Holding's voice has shone through as the leading light on the sensitive aspect of racism. His speech against racism on Sky Sports in the Black Lives Matter debate won a BAFTA.

"Growing up in Jamaica, I didn't experience racism. I experienced it every time I left Jamaica. Each time I experienced it I just told myself 'this is not your life', I will soon be going back home'.

"And if I had made a stand my career would not have lasted as long as it did, I would not have had a long television career. We have seen through history that black people who stand up for their rights and call out injustice are victimised.