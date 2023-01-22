U-19 Women's T20 WC: Parshavi Chopra Picks 4, India Beat Sri Lanka by 7 Wickets

Chopra cast a spell of accuracy and deception, nabbing four wickets for just 5 runs in her spell of four brilliant overs, which also included a maiden.

Amongst those was the key wicket of Sri Lanka captain Vishmi Gunaratne, who was bowled advancing down the wicket. She played for the conventional leg spin but Chopra had served up a googly, and the ball slipped past Gunaratne and crashed into the off-stump.

At that point, the Sri Lankan skipper was going well on 25 (28 balls, with two boundaries), while the rest of her side collapsed around her after they were asked to bat first by India.