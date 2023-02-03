Women's Premier League 2023 Auction Expected To Be Held on 13 February: Report

The inaugural auction of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is likely to take place on 13 February, in Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre, according to reports in Cricbuzz. The venue and date of the auction were selected by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after consideration of the available options amid the ongoing wedding season, the report further adds.

Moreover, it is also said that 13 February was finalised as the date following requests from franchises to not organise the auction before the completion of the International League T20 2023 (ILT20), which is currently being played in the United Arab Emirates. Notably, the owners of Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have franchises in both the WPL and the ILT20.