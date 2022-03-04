Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 Begins Today: Time, Live Stream Details, Fixtures

| (Photo: AP)
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is all set to commence the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 from Friday, 04 March 2022. This year, the Women's World Cup is being played in New Zealand.

The Women's World Cup 2022 is scheduled to be played from Friday, 04 March to Sunday, 03 April 2022.

Here are the time and live streaming details of ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

Women's World Cup 2022: Match Timing

Matches of Women's World Cup 2022 will be played at 03:30 am and 06:30 am IST.

How and Where to Watch Women's World Cup 2022 Live Streaming?

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 can be watched live on TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD (English), Star Sports 3 (Hindi).

Interested viewers can also watch Women's World Cup live stream online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Moreover, you can also catch updates of Women's World Cup 2022 at The Quint.

ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Fixtures (Schedule)

  • 04 March: New Zealand vs West Indies

  • 05 March: Bangladesh vs South Africa, Australia vs England

  • 06 March: Pakistan vs India

  • 07 March: New Zealand vs Bangladesh

  • 08 March: Australia vs Pakistan

  • 09 March: West Indies vs England

  • 10 March: New Zealand vs India

  • 11 March: Pakistan vs South Africa

  • 12 March: West Indies vs India

  • 13 March: New Zealand vs Australia

  • 14 March: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, South Africa vs England

  • 15 March: Australia vs West Indies

  • 16 March: England vs India

  • 17 March: New Zealand vs South Africa

  • 18 March: Bangladesh vs West Indies

  • 19 March: India vs Australia

  • 20 March: New Zealand vs England

  • 21 March: West Indies vs Pakistan

  • 22 March: South Africa vs Australia, India vs Bangladesh

  • 24 March: South Africa vs West Indies

  • 25 March: Bangladesh vs Australia

  • 26 March: New Zealand vs Pakistan

  • 27 March: England vs Bangladesh, India vs South Africa

  • 30 March: Semi Final 1

  • 31 March: Semi Final 2

  • 03 April: Final

