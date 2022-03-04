Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 Begins Today: Time, Live Stream Details, Fixtures

Women's World Cup 2022: Check Schedule, Timing and Live Streaming details
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is all set to commence the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 from Friday, 04 March 2022. This year, the Women's World Cup is being played in New Zealand.
Here are the time and live streaming details of ICC Women's World Cup 2022.
Matches of Women's World Cup 2022 will be played at 03:30 am and 06:30 am IST.
How and Where to Watch Women's World Cup 2022 Live Streaming?
ICC Women's World Cup 2022 can be watched live on TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD (English), Star Sports 3 (Hindi).
Interested viewers can also watch Women's World Cup live stream online on Disney+ Hotstar.
Moreover, you can also catch updates of Women's World Cup 2022 at The Quint.
04 March: New Zealand vs West Indies
05 March: Bangladesh vs South Africa, Australia vs England
06 March: Pakistan vs India
07 March: New Zealand vs Bangladesh
08 March: Australia vs Pakistan
09 March: West Indies vs England
10 March: New Zealand vs India
11 March: Pakistan vs South Africa
12 March: West Indies vs India
13 March: New Zealand vs Australia
14 March: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, South Africa vs England
15 March: Australia vs West Indies
16 March: England vs India
17 March: New Zealand vs South Africa
18 March: Bangladesh vs West Indies
19 March: India vs Australia
20 March: New Zealand vs England
21 March: West Indies vs Pakistan
22 March: South Africa vs Australia, India vs Bangladesh
24 March: South Africa vs West Indies
25 March: Bangladesh vs Australia
26 March: New Zealand vs Pakistan
27 March: England vs Bangladesh, India vs South Africa
30 March: Semi Final 1
31 March: Semi Final 2
03 April: Final
