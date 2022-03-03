How Has India's Journey Been at the Women's ODI World Cup?

1997

This would be the second time India were hosting the tournament, and there were 11 teams in the mix, split into two groups. This was the edition when the games were reduced to 50 overs a side from 60.

India captained by Pramila Bhatt were in Group B with New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Netherlands for company. The hosts remained unbeaten in the group stage with the game against the Kiwis finishing in a tie, while the game against Sri Lanka was washed out. India then beat South Africa in the quarter-final in Patna after bundling the Proteas out for 80, before losing to eventual winners Australia in Delhi by 19 runs in the semis. It was India’s best performance in the tournament up until now.

2000

Back in NZ for another World Cup, India had a good run again before faltering at the knockouts. Captained by Anju Jain, India finished the group stage third as they began with wins against South Africa, Netherlands and England. That was followed by a couple of defeats against Australia and the hosts NZ before they swatted away the challenge of Ireland and Sri Lanka.

In the semis, the Kiwis skittled India out for 117 before chasing that down with ease and then going on to win the title.

Anjum Chopra was India's highest run-scorer with 267 runs from 8 innings at 38.14. It was also Mithali Raj's first World Cup and she shone on the big stage, scoring 152 runs from three matches at 76.

2005

Five years after her first appearance at the biggest stage, Mithali Raj captained India in South Africa, and took the team a step further, to finish runners-up for the first time ever. India were second in the group with four wins from seven games and the only defeat was against the defending champions NZ. The matches against Australia and Sri Lanka were washed out.

Australia, who topped the table, played India in the final and registered a comprehensive win on the day.

Mithali was the highest run-getter for India with 199 runs from 7 innings at an average of 49.75. Among the bowlers, left-arm spinner Neetu David bagged 20 wickets from 8 innings, the most by an Indian, averaging 8.35 and possessing an economy rate of 2.54.