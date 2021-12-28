When Himachal Stunned Tamil Nadu to Clinch Their Maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy

At 40/4, Tamil Nadu's experienced campaigner in Dinesh Karthik along with Baba Indrajith held fort to stitch a century-plus partnership and reach 314 at the end of the 50 overs.

For Himachal, Shubham Arora responded by attacking the seam bowlers in the chase to get to his maiden hundred in List A career. The young player from Hamirpur displayed grit and temperament after having a rough outing with the gloves behind the stumps.

The umpires had to stop play due to bad light at nearly 5 pm after incorporating delays. The overrate issue has been a consistent factor with most of the teams. Only 12 of the 48 overs by Tamil Nadu in the final were bowled by spinners, so the overrate remained unsatisfactory.

This concern has been consistent in Ranji Trophy matches as well. The on-field umpires do their bit and the match referee has a limited role in ensuring conformity.

England were docked eight ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate after the first Ashes Test against Australia. The players were also fined 100 per cent of their match fee for this breach. With the kind of series England are having at present, each point is worth gold. These penalty points could cause them a major jolt in the WTC cycle.