Vijay Hazare Trophy: Himachal Defeat Tamil Nadu by 11 Runs to Win First Title

In reply, Himachal were 299 for 4 in 47.3 overs when bad light stopped play and the chasing side were declared winners via the VJD method.



Shubham Arora's fantastic century overshadowed Karthik's century and carried his side past the finish line. Amit Kumar (74) and captain Rishi Dhawan (43) also made important contributions with the bat in the team's win.



Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 314 in 49.4 overs (Dinesh Karthik 116; Pankaj Jaiswal 4-59) lost to Himachal Pradesh 299/4 in 47.3 overs (Shubham Arora 136) by 11 runs by VJD method.