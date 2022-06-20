What Happens When an Elite Player Like England’s Jonny Bairstow is ‘In The Zone’

Jonny Bairstow played the “innings of a lifetime” when he scored the second fastest century by an England cricketer (off 77 deliveries) in a Test match to help his team beat New Zealand, currently the world’s top-rated Test team. To find an English cricketer who scored a Test century more quickly you have to go back to Gilbert Jessop (76 deliveries) in 1902.

Anyone who watched Bairstow bat could see that he was “in the zone”.

But what does this mean? How do we know that someone is in the zone – or, more technically, experiencing “flow”? And how do they get there?

Within sport, athletes achieving top performances often report being “in the zone”. The feelings that they report involve a change in the perception of their senses. Tennis players report seeing the ball as “big as a beach ball”, long distance runners can complete a race with little perception of time passing. Athletes also report being free from distractions – in a state of extreme focus – and will often say how good they feel when performing in this state.