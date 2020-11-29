‘We Were Ineffective With The Ball,’ Says Kohli After 2nd ODI Loss

Indian captain Virat Kohli admitted that the team was ineffective with the ball on Sunday and outplayed by Australia in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground which they lost by 51 runs. A second consecutive century from Steve Smith helped Australia reach 389/4 and in reply, India were restricted to 338/9.

“They have outplayed us. We were ineffective with the ball, and didn’t hit the areas. They have a strong batting line-up, they know the conditions and the angles well.” Virat Kohli

Kohli with 89 runs and KL Rahul with 76 were India's highest run scorers and both fell to sharp catches.



“The chase felt steep, and one or two wickets would have taken the required rate up so we had to keep hitting. They took the chances that they created in the field, which was the difference.” Virat Kohli