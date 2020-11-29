Australia Humble India Again, Win ODI Series 2-0

India have been outclassed with hosts Australia taking an unassailable 2-0 ODI series lead following a 51-run victory in the second ODI in Sydney.
Australia chose to bat first after winning the toss and posted a 390-run target for India. Openers Finch and Warner again gave them a solid start with a 142 run stand before Finch fell to Shami.
Warner looked set for a big one but he was run out on 83 in the 26th over. Steve Smith though started from where he had left off in the last match, scoring his second straight century before Hardik Pandya – making his comeback as bowler in the game – sent him back on 104.
But there was a late surge as well with Maxwell and Labuschange adding 80 runs for the fourth wicket. In fact, both made half centuries as Australia posted 389/4.
India tried 7 bowlers, including Mayank Agarwal who bowled one over for 10 runs with Saini going for 70 in 7. Jadeja was the most economical, conceding 60 runs in 10 overs.
In reply, Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal fell in back to back overs with India reduced to 60/2 in 8.3 overs. Virat and Shreyas then steadied things with a 93 run stand but Iyer got out on 38, Virat also fell on 89 and while KL Rahul did stage a fightback during his 76 his wicket also meant it was mere formalities from there.
Hardik and Jadeja’s 6th wicket partnership reaped 33 runs but once both fell, Australia cleaned the tail with ease and won the match by 51 runs.
