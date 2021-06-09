We Were ‘Bloody Indians’ Till Recently: Farokh Engineer on Racism

Former India cricketer Farokh Engineer has opened up about facing racism during his time in county cricket in England.

Engineer, who played for Lancashire in the 1960s, said he did not hold back when faced with racism.

"When I first came into county cricket, there were question marks like 'he is from India?' I did face it (racist comments) once or twice when I joined Lancashire. Nothing very personal, but just because I was from India. It had to do with making fun of my accent," Engineer told The Indian Express.