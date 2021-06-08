BCCI’s Domestic Compensation: Players Suggest How to Divide Funds

Tare said that BCCI being the employer of domestic cricketers must come to their rescue in these challenging conditions.

"Compensation is a must. A lot of cricketers depend on domestic cricket for their income. We know the entire world has suffered because of the pandemic, but there are people in other sectors who are receiving their salary from their employers. BCCI is a kind of employer to domestic players, so if they do it, a lot of families will be positively affected," he explained.

He also suggested that the BCCI should come up with a solitary procedure for all state bodies.

“It (compensation) should be standardised by the BCCI and not left to the state bodies because in my opinion, then each state will have a different set of rules regarding who would get what,” Tare, the former Mumbai captain, said.

"The compensation should be a flat amount where everyone receives the average and not a certain player gets an extra amount of money. All should be paid equally because you don't know who would have played, who would have been injured and all that."