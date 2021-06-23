Watling Displays Courage on His Last Day of Test Cricket  

The 35-year-old Watling, who is playing his 75th Test match, had announced last month that he would quit international cricket after the tour of England that comprised two Test matches as well as the ongoing WTC final.



Watling took two catches in the first innings of the WTC final and also followed it up with catches of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in the second innings.



"It is the right time," Watling had said about his decision to retire in a statement released by NZC on Tuesday.