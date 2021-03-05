‘Shikha Pandey Not Dropped, Giving Rest’: Harmanpreet Kaur

364 days after playing the finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup, the Indian team will be taking the field for the first time when they host South Africa in the first ODI in Lucknow on 7 March, 2021.
“It's been a long break for us, but sometimes things are not under your control. We are getting some cricket now, so we'll make sure to make good use of it," said Indian vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur, as she spoke to the media on Friday, 5 March, evening from Lucknow.
The squads for the 5-match ODI and 3-match T20I series were announced last week, after the team had already landed in Lucknow. Among the big omissions was the name of Shikha Pandey, who has been among India’s top wicket-takers for the last few years, apart from being the team’s second-highest wicket-taker in the 2020 T20 World Cup.
Harman, however, clarified that Pandey was not dropped, but just rested in order to give younger players a chance.
“I know it was a very tough call, but sometimes you need to give chance to other players. She's not dropped, we are just giving rest to a few players and we just want to try other players,” she said.
Published: 05 Mar 2021,09:23 PM IST