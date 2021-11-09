Watch: Ravi Shastri Signs Off as India Head Coach With Riveting Speech

Ravi Shastri spoke to the Indian team at length after the Namibia win in the 2021 T20 World Cup.
Ravi Shastri’s seen it all in Indian cricket and on Monday, his tenure as head coach of the men’s team ended after a terrific run that began in 2017. India finished their 2021 T20 World Cup with three resounding wins, the last being by 9 wickets against Namibia, but could not make it to the semi-finals.
Like any other coach, Shastri and co experienced several highs and lows during their stint but what India achieved under his guidance is truly exemplary.
The team may have not won any ICC title during his time, but it has achieved several milestones and winning the back to back Test series in Australia is definitely one of the biggest achievements.
On Monday, the former head coach delivered a powerful and motivating speech in the dressing room before wrapping up officially. In a video shared on BCCI.tv, Shastri could be heard hailing the team for its performance in the past years. He lauded the spirit of Indian players for holding the nerve in tougher times and showing great character on the field.
“You guys as a team have over exceeded my expectations with the way you played. Over the last few years, you go across the globe, across all formats and beat everyone makes you one of the great teams that has played the game. A great Indian cricket team, hear me out. This will go down as one of the great teams that has played the game over the last 5-6 years across all formats because the results are there to be seen,” Shastri said.
The former India cricketer also spoke about the team’s failed campaign in the T20 World Cup, stating that it’s a part of the game and the players will get another chance to showcase their prowess.
“Yes, we didn’t have a great tournament. We could have won 1 or 2 ICC tournaments, but it didn’t happen. But that is sport, you’ll get another chance. You’ll be wiser, you will have more experience when the next opportunity comes.
“But, for me, the most important thing is, in life, it’s not about what you accomplish. It’s what you overcome. What you have gone through over the last 2-3 years with Covid, the hurdles that come on the way, the write-offs that happen, everything.
“You go through all that and become stronger in the mind, tougher, and ready to play at the highest level to compete; and that’s the best thing I like about this Indian cricket team,” Shastri concluded.
