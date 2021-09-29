Wasim Khan Resigns as Pakistan Cricket Board CEO

Earlier this month, men's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis quit their respective posts. Both Misbah and Waqar had a year left in their contracts starting from September 2019.

"During his time with the PCB, Wasim Khan provided excellent leadership, particularly following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic when very little information was available and precise decision-making was required to ensure cricket remained unaffected and continued to be played at the domestic and international levels. The PCB owes Wasim Khan a debt of gratitude for his good leadership and we wish him well in his future plans and career endeavours," said Raja in a statement issued by the PCB after the meeting.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to serve the Pakistan Cricket Board and hugely satisfying to see the resumption of Test cricket with Sri Lanka playing Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi, and the homecoming of the HBL Pakistan Super League during the last two years," said Khan in a statement.