PCB Launches Support Policy for Cricketers During Pregnancy

The PCB said in a statement that apart from 12 months of paid maternity leave, the players will be guaranteed a contract extension for the following year.

"The PCB believes that a player's right to pursue the game on a professional level should not be limited because of their pregnancy or responsibilities as a new parent. Upon conclusion of the maternity leave, the player will be reintegrated into cricketing activities and provided adequate medical and physical support in respect of their post-childbirth rehabilitation," the PCB said.

"If a woman player is required to travel for cricketing activities, the PCB will support the player by allowing her to travel with a support person of her choice to assist in caring for her infant child, with the travel and accommodation costs to be shared equally," the PCB said.