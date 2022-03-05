Warne, Muralitharan, and Kumble: A Delectable Rivalry of Champions

The Secret: Variations

Warne realised pretty early in his career that if he had to compete or even survive in bowling conditions like those of Australia, he had to develop variations. A lot of variations. This was another reason why the master spinner was so successful in England as well, his average being 21.94 in England. Of course, Muralitharan was even more successful in England (average 19.2), had subtle variations, a brilliant top spinner and a googly. Murali was more accurate as well. Kumble, in his own way, would play with the seam. Warne, in his heyday, however, had at least five distinct variations in his kitty. Thus, if he wanted, every ball in an over could be different.

While he had a fantastic leg break to begin with, he had a top spinner that would go straight and get a steeper bounce, the famed wrong ‘un that would spin the other way, the lethal flipper that would go flatter and skid, and the slider that he developed much later in his career. It has to be kept in mind that Warne bowled these with minimum change in his grip and only a very close watcher of his hand might have a chance to read his variations. With his excellent wristwork, Warne could bring out turn on any dead track.

More important was Warne’s game with the drift he generated. Even the keenest of batters would be beaten in the air itself, before the ball even landed.