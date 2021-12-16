Wahab Riaz, Shoaib Malik reveal hilarious secrets about each other.

The two players were asked about who is fussier about food, and Malik said: "Ask this question to my wife. Then you get a detailed answer. That's why she does not know how to cook and she orders from outside. Because I am fussy."

When asked about who was lazier among the two players, Malik was quick to spray water on Riaz. "Because Riaz is a fast bowler, and he needs a lot of energy. Maybe that's why he is lazier," he was quoted as saying by the organisers in a release on Thursday.



Malik also credited the Pakistan fast bowler to having a messier kitbag among the two. "He is an allrounder. He carries more bats than a batsman carries," Malik said, laughing.