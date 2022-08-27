‘We All Are Excited’: KL Rahul Ahead of India's Asia Cup Clash Against Pakistan

India will begin their Asia Cup campaign with a high-voltage encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

KL Rahul, addressing a press conference, said, "We all are very excited, and we always look forward to the clash between India and Pakistan."

"These big tournaments are always exciting and there is a history of rivalry and (thus) the game always comes with high intensity. We learned from our mistakes, and we are looking forward to this match with a new approach," he added.