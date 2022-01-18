Virat Kohli Will Need to Give Up His Ego; Must Guide New Captain: Kapil Dev

Former captain Kapil Dev believes that Virat Kohli will have to put aside his ego to play under the new leadership of the Indian team.

Kohli will be playing the ODI series against South Africa under the captaincy of KL Rahul, who took over in the absence of the injured Rohit Sharma.

Kohli, who was India Test captain, stepped down on Saturday. Earlier in December, he was sacked from the ODI captaincy by the BCCI after he had announced his decision to step away from the T20 leadership before that.