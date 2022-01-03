Virat Kohli Misses Second Test Against SA; KL Rahul Captains India

India are without their regular skipper Virat Kohli in the second Test at Johannesburg and KL Rahul has walked out for the toss with Dean Elgar.

Rahul confirmed that Virat has had a back spasm which has forced him out of the game. India have brought in Hanuma Vihari for the injured Kohli.

KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa and has Jasprit Bumrah as his deputy for this Test.