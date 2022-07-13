Dwaraka Ravi Teja Pens a Heartfelt Tweet About Former Teammate Virat Kohli

Former India under-19 cricketer Ravi Teja recently posted a photo on Twitter alongside star Indian batter Virat Kohli.
Photo: Twitter/ DB Ravi Teja
Former India under-19 player Dwaraka Ravi Teja penned a heartfelt tweet about his former teammate and Team India batter Virat Kohli recently on the social media platform.
Ravi Teja also posted two photos alongside Kohli in his tweet, mentioning that the star batter was his roommate from the under-15 days and they had met recently in the UK, after a gap of six years.
He also shared that they both used to watch and dance to Telugu movie star Chiranjeevi’s songs and had since started to call one another ‘Chiru’. The 34-year-old pointed out that Kohli had in fact greeted him by asking 'Chiru kaisa hai tu?'.
“Met him aftr 6 yrs after IPL in UK & 1st thing he tells me is Chiru Kaise hai tu? U-15 days we were roommates & I used to watch chiranjeevi’s songs on tv & he danced to them & from then on Chiru was nickname we gave each other..It was great seeing u Chiru,” Ravi Teja tweeted.
A regular during his under-19 days, Ravi Teja now plays First Class cricket for Meghalaya and previously for Hyderabad. He has also featured for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Meanwhile, Kohli was left out of the ODI series opener against England due to a mild groin strain. India now lead the three-match series 1-0 after defeating England by 10 wickets at the Oval. Team India will next take on the hosts in the second ODI at the Lord’s on Thursday.
