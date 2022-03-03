Adelaide, Birmingham, Johannesburg Among Virat Kohli's Top Performances in Tests

After a disastrous tour of England in 2014, captain Kohli was back in UK, determined to set the record straight. The Birmingham Test is one of the most significant points of Kohli’s career, as he set the tone for the tour.

The tour started with a brilliant 149 off 225 in Birmingham, riding on a bit of luck and showing a lot of class. In full flow on that tour, England’s bowlers had no answer to the might of Kohli, who finished as the highest run-scorer for India in the five-match Test series. Kohli scored 593 runs in the series with 2 hundreds and three half-centuries. In fact, Kohli was miles ahead of batters on both sides, with the second highest run-getter being Jos Buttler with 349 runs to his name.

He also went on to score 103 in Nottingham on the same tour in the second innings. Kohli had missed a century in the first as he was dismissed for 97. And even though India lost the series, Kohli’s place among the greats was cemented.