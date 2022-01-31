You Don't Need to be a Captain to be The Leader: Virat Kohli

"See, I think firstly you need to have a complete understanding of what you set out to achieve and whether you have achieved those targets or not. Everything has a tenure and time period, so you have to be aware of it. As a batter, you might be able to give more to the team, so take pride in that," he said while speaking on an episode of FireSide Chat.

Kohli took over from MS Dhoni as India's Test captain as early as 2014. He led India to 40 victories in 68 Tests, becoming India's most successful captain in the longest format.

"You do not need to be a captain to be the leader. When MS Dhoni was in the team, it was not like he was not the leader, he was still the guy from whom we wanted to have input. To win or not win is not in your hands, the striving for excellence and to be better every day, is not something you can do short term. When it comes to a culture, it will last beyond your playing years and your responsibility.