Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Rajasthan vs Karnataka Game

The second semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 will take place in Rajkot between Rajasthan and Karnataka. These are two of the top sides of this tournament and keep an eye on some really special players in both the camps. Karnataka is being led by Mayank Agarwal while Deepak Hooda is captain of the Rajasthan side. The winner of this match will meet Haryana in the final on December 16. Haryana had beaten Tamil Nadu in the first semi-final on Wednesday, 13 December 2023.

A lot is dependent on the batters in this match. Both Rajasthan and Karnataka have quality in their lineups and to eventually win the matches they need to seize the big moments. Some of the players to be watched out for will be Mayank, Hooda, Mahipal Lomror, Khaleel Ahmed, Abhinav Manohar, and Krisnhappa Gowtham. Have a look at the live-streaming details of the Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final match.