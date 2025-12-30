Shubman Gill's T20 Ouster: The Hype, Data, and BCCI’s Three Big Mistakes
Shubman Gill’s 2025 reveals how Indian cricket confuses form, formats, and brand value.
Rohit Khanna
Cricket
Published:
From becoming all-format captain to being dropped from T20s in the same year, Shubman Gill’s 2025 reveals how Indian cricket confuses form, formats, and brand value. This isn’t just about Gill—it’s about the system around him.
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
In this brand-new episode of Yeh Jo India Hai Na, Rohit Khanna traces Shubman Gill’s wild year: the promotions, the hype, the ignored numbers, and the three mistakes that finally led to his shocking T20 drop.
From becoming all-format captain to being dropped from the T20 World Cup 2026 squad in the same year, Gill raced from happy to ecstatic, then crashed through injury, unease, frustration, and finally into a tangle of sadness, anger, and bewilderment.
What his year also reveals is how Indian cricket confuses form, formats, and brand value. But this isn't just about Gill—it’s about the system around him.