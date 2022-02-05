U-19 World Cup Final: England Win Toss and Bat First Against India

India and England are in the final of the 2022 U-19 World Cup.
Image: ICC
England have won the toss and Tom Prest has opted to bat first against India in the final of the U-19 World Cup final at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.
Indian captain Yash Dhull said they would have batted first as well. Both teams are unchanged from the semi-final and are also unbeaten as well.
“We will have a bat first, pitch looks a good one and obviously scorecard pressure, chasing in a finals is always hard. To put 230 against them (Afghanistan) and then defend how we did gives us great confidence going into this game. We are playing the same team,” Tom Prest said at the toss.
“We also wanted to bat first. We take it game by game and we play with a positive mindset. Change of venue doesn't bother us. No changes in the playing eleven for us,” Yash Dhull said.
India U19 (Playing XI): Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dinesh Bana(w), Kaushal Tambe, Raj Bawa, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar
England U19 (Playing XI): George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest(c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton(w), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden