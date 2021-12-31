Travis Head Tests Positive For COVID, to Miss Fourth Ashes Test in Sydney

Australia batter Travis Head has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be missing the fourth Ashes Test at the SCG, Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Friday, 31 December.
Photo: Accessed by The Quint
"As part of our testing procedures, we are PCR testing players, their families and our support staff daily," said a Cricket Australia spokesperson. "Unfortunately, Travis returned a positive COVID-19 result earlier today. Thankfully, he is asymptomatic at this stage."
"We anticipate that he will be available to play in the fifth Vodafone men's Ashes Test in Hobart."
Australia retained the Ashes in Melbourne and currently lead the five-match series 3-0.
Meanwhile, Head, who is the leading run-scorer for Australia with 248 runs at an average of 62 in the current Ashes series, could be replaced by Usman Khawaja. However, CA selectors also added Mitchell Marsh, Nic Maddinson and Josh Inglis to the squad "as a precautionary measure … as additional cover."
