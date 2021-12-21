Hockley Confirms Heightened Levels Of COVID-19 Protocols For Third Ashes Test

"Really the main difference (between Level 3 and 4) is that we ask players to avoid big crowded indoor public settings. They can still go out, still go to the beach, still go to the park. They can still go out for dinner, but we ask them to dine outside and in small groups so if there is another hotspot, the whole group is not caught up. So we're trying to strike that balance between making sure everyone has a great quality of life but also we're able to keep the series going," added Hockley.



Cummins has since returned to the squad and will lead the hosts in the third Test at the MCG after he has regularly tested COVID-negative.