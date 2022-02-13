Test Exclusion's Affected Sleep; Dismayed by ECB's Lack of Communication: Broad

On Sunday, Broad said he is still in the dark about the circumstances that led to his recent axing from the Test squad for the West Indies. He added that he has been struggling to come to terms with being omitted and said he was disappointed with the lack of communication he received from selectors.



"I am struggling to put things into context. It's hard to do so when all you've had is a five-minute phone call and nothing else," Broad wrote in a column in England's Mail on Sunday newspaper.



"Not to big it up too much but it has affected my sleep. I said to my partner Mollie one morning that my body felt sore. She suggested that would be stress. No, I can't pretend I am as good as gold, because I am not. It would be wrong to act like everything's OK."



Broad snared 13 wickets from three Tests in Australia -- second Test at Adelaide, fourth Test at SCG and the fifth Test at Hobart -- at a decent average of 26, and still sees himself as being in England's best Test side.



"I took 11 wickets in the final two Ashes matches, I have been Test match standard for a long time and, for the last eight years, you would say world class," Broad said. "I could take being dropped if I had let my standards slip but facing up to being overlooked when they haven't is another thing altogether.



"And so, it makes it even more upsetting that they don't see me part of their immediate plans, especially with a view to looking at a way of winning away from home, which was briefly explained to me.



"Do I believe I warrant a place in England's best team in Antigua on March 8? Of course, I do. That is why it is so difficult to comprehend."