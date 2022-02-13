IPL Auction 2022: Focus on Mumbai & Chennai as Auction Resumes

Live updates from the IPL Auction 2022 where 600 players are going under the hammer.
(Photo: BCCI)
Ishan Kishan became the most expensive player in this year's auction, sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore.
Nicholas Pooran is the most expensive overseas player, bought by SRH for Rs 10.75 crore.
Avesh Khan became the most expensive uncapped player in IPL history after being bought by Punjab for Rs 9 crore
After an exciting opening day of the IPL Mega Auction, the teams will be back again at their tables for the second day.
There's plenty to look forward to with all the teams looking to finalise their squads.
PBKS: Rs 28.65 crore
MI: Rs 27.85 crore
CSK: Rs 20.45 crore
SRH: Rs 20.15 crore
GT: Rs 18.85 crore
DC: Rs 16.5 crore
KKR: Rs 12.65 crore
RR: Rs 12.15 crore
RCB: Rs 9.25 crore
LSG: Rs 6.9 crore
A total of 74 players were sold on Day 1 of the 2022 IPL auction with Rs 388 crore being spent by the 10 IPL franchises.
Sunrisers Hyderabad made the most buys on the day, adding 10 players to their line-up but they still have another Rs 20.15 crore left to spend on Sunday.
Mumbai Indians bought only four players, to add to the four they retained, and go into Day 2 with Rs 27.85 crore left to buy the rest of their squad. Remember, each team must have a minimum of 18 and maximum of 25 players in the line-up.
