Team India Will Be Permitted To Fly Out Amid Rise In Omicron Cases: CSA

With the entire touring party and the host contingent being fully vaccinated, positive COVID-19 cases, if any arise, will be allowed to complete their isolation inside the bubble itself, CSA had said.



"Immediate contacts of anyone testing positive for Covid-19 in the bubble during the South Africa-India series will not need to isolate and leave the bubble, rather will be allowed to quarantine in the hotel room as long as they are clinically stable," the cricket board added.



"These are part of the 'strict' norms for the Bio-secure Environment (BSI) put in place by Cricket South Africa in coordination with BCCI as the Indian contingent is set to arrive in Johannesburg later this week," the cricket board said.