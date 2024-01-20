Tata Group Retains IPL Title Sponsorship Rights for 2024-28 Cycle

IPL Sponsorship Rights: TATA Group retain Sponsorship Rights for 2024-28 Indian Premier League Cycle
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday that the TATA Group has retained the title rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL). It added that the TATA Group will now have the title rights for the 2024-28 cycle for a record-breaking value of INR 2500 crore—the highest-ever sponsorship amount in the history of the league.
“This collaboration embodies the spirit of growth, innovation, and a mutual dedication to excellence. The unprecedented financial commitment reflects the immense scale and global impact of the IPL on the international sports stage,” said Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary of BCCI, in a statement.
"The collaboration with TATA Group for the title sponsorship of IPL 2024-28 is a significant milestone in IPL’s journey. The record-breaking sum of INR 2500 crore by TATA Group is a testament to the immense value and appeal that the IPL holds in the world of sports.”
“This unprecedented amount not only sets a new benchmark in the history of the league but also reaffirms the IPL's position as a premier sporting event with global impact. TATA Group’s commitment to cricket and sports is truly commendable, and we look forward to scaling new heights together and providing fans with unparalleled cricketing entertainment," said Arun Singh Dhumal, Chairperson of IPL.
IPL 2024 is likely to be played from the third week of March, with the final schedule to come once the India general election dates are revealed by the Election Commissioner of India (ECI).
