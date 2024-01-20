Tata Group Retains IPL Title Sponsorship Rights for 2024-28 Cycle

"The collaboration with TATA Group for the title sponsorship of IPL 2024-28 is a significant milestone in IPL’s journey. The record-breaking sum of INR 2500 crore by TATA Group is a testament to the immense value and appeal that the IPL holds in the world of sports.”

“This unprecedented amount not only sets a new benchmark in the history of the league but also reaffirms the IPL's position as a premier sporting event with global impact. TATA Group’s commitment to cricket and sports is truly commendable, and we look forward to scaling new heights together and providing fans with unparalleled cricketing entertainment," said Arun Singh Dhumal, Chairperson of IPL.

IPL 2024 is likely to be played from the third week of March, with the final schedule to come once the India general election dates are revealed by the Election Commissioner of India (ECI).