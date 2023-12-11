BCCI’s Net Worth 28 Times More Than 2nd-Richest Board Cricket Australia: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is widely recognized as the wealthiest cricket board worldwide. A recent media report has unveiled the exact figures of its current net worth, showcasing that the Indian board earn as much as 28 times more than its Australian counterpart, Cricket Australia.

Last month the BCCI's net worth was listed at $2.25 billion (approximately 18,700 crore), exponentially, the richest board in the game. Cricket Australia (CA) are the second-most well-off, but their $79 million makes them more than 28 times poorer than India, according to a report from Cricbuzz.

In many countries, the term "sport" encompasses a variety of games. However, in India, it means cricket, the favored game for over 90% of those who watch sports on a screen.