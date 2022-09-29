Taniya Bhatia Slams London Hotel For No Response Over Robbery Complaint

"Shocked and disappointed at Marriot Hotel London Maida Vale management; someone walked into my personal room and stole my bag with cash, cards, watches and jewellery during my recent stay as a part of Indian Women's Cricket team. @MarriottBonvoy @Marriott. So unsafe," Taniya had said in a tweet.

"Hoping for a quick investigation and resolution of this matter. Such lack of security at @ECB_cricket's preferred hotel partner is astounding. Hope they will take cognisance as well," she added.

Now in a follow-up tweet, the India player said that she is yet to receive any response from the management and it's very disappointing.