Indian WK-Batter Taniyaa Bhatia Robbed in England, Belongings Stolen From Hotel

"Hoping for a quick investigation and resolution of this matter. Such lack of security at @ECB_cricket's preferred hotel partner is astounding. Hope they will take cognisance as well," she added. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) hadn't yet responded to Taniyaa's claims of theft.

India had played three T20Is and as many ODIs in England from September 10 to 24. While they lost the T20I series 2-1, the visitors came back to win the ODI series 3-0, marking it the very first instance of them registering a clean sweep over England in England.

Taniyaa didn't get to play a single match on the tour after playing in the practice match against England Development Squad Women on August 6 as Richa Ghosh and Yastika Bhatia were India's preferred wicketkeeping options in T20Is and ODIs respectively. She is also one of the two standby players for Women's Asia Cup 2022, to be played at Sylhet, Bangladesh from October 1-15.