TN’s Rupa Srinivasan in Conflict of Interest: BCCI Ethics Officer

Rupa was elected president at the 87th AGM of the TNCA on September 26, 2019, succeeding her father. Her husband, Gurunath Meiyappan, had earlier been banned for life by the Supreme Court for his role in the 2013 Indian Premier League betting-match-fixing scandal.

"In view of the connections between ICL [India Cements Limited] and CSKCL [Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd], undoubtedly, the Respondent has at least indirect (if not direct) interest in CSKCL, which has entered into an agreement/contract with the BCCI, thus, attracting one of the forms of conflict of interest, enumerated in Rule 38(1)(i) of the Rules," the order stated.

"The Ethics Officer is of the view that a case of conflict of interest is made out against the Respondent. It is held accordingly," it said. "Having arrived at the aforesaid conclusion, the BCCI shall take requisite steps, in accordance with law, to ensure due compliance of Rule 38(2) of the Rules in the case of the Respondent."