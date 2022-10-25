Why Karthik Was Given Out Despite Rizwan Collecting Ball in Front of The Wickets

The next law, 27.3.2, says, "In the event of the wicket-keeper contravening this Law, the striker's end umpire shall call and signal a 'no ball' as soon as applicable after the delivery of the ball."

With Rizwan doing everything as per the law, his stumping of Karthik was deemed valid.

Coming to Sunday's match, talismanic batter Virat Kohli re-iterated why he is considered one of the best chasers in white-ball cricket, slamming an unbeaten 82 off just 52 balls to power India to an incredible four-wicket victory over arch-rivals in front of 90,293 fans.

After the fast-bowling duo of Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh picked three wickets each to restrict Pakistan to 159/8 in their 20 overs, Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) shared a match-winning stand of 113 off 77 deliveries, lifting India from 31/4 to 160/6 on the last ball of the match to get their campaign off to a winning start.