Ind vs Pak, T20 World Cup: Sensational Kohli Steers India to 4-wicket Win

A batting masterclass from Virat Kohli steered India to a thrilling four-wicket win over Pakistan in the Super 12 T20 World Cup opener between both sides at the MCG in Melbourne on Sunday, 23 October.

Chasing 160, India rode on an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls while Hardik offered good support with a 40 off 37 deliveries.

Batting first, three wickets from Arshdeep Singh (3/32) and Hardik (3/30) helped India restrict Pakistan to 159/9. For Pakistan, Iftikhar Ahmed (51 off 34 balls) and Shan Masood (52 not out off 42) impressed with fifties after an early wobble.