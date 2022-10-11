Visa Issues Delay Net Bowlers Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen’s Departure to Australia

It is not known when Umran will board the flight to Australia and there is also no clarity on how many matches he will play for J&K in SMAT, though the only certainty is he is available for the match against Meghalaya.

Reports also suggest another net bowler Kuldeep Sen's departure has also been delayed. However, there is no clarity whether he would feature for Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixture against Rajasthan in Rajkot on Tuesday, 11 October.

Initially, Umran, Mohammed Siraj, and Sen were scheduled to fly with the India squad to their training base in Perth on 6 October. However, Siraj got picked for the ODI series against South Africa and Umran had to miss the flight due to visa issues.

Umran and Sen could likely leave with the standby players, currently playing against South Africa, on 12 October.