Kuldeep Sen Claims Five as Rest of India Regain Irani Cup by 8 Wickets

Kuldeep Sen blew away the last two batters with scorching pace and steep bounce to finish with a match haul of eight wickets as Rest of India won their 29th Irani Trophy with a walk-in-the-park eight wicket victory over Saurashtra in Rajkot on Tuesday, 4 October.

While Saurashtra gave a much better account of themselves in the second innings but a total of 380 meant Rest needed only 105 runs with almost two days of play left.

They knocked off the runs in little over a session and half with Abhimanyu Easwaran remaining unbeaten on 63 while adding 81 match winning runs for the unbroken third wicket stand with keeper Kona Bharat (27 not out).