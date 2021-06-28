2021 Men's T20 World Cup Will Move to UAE Due to COVID-19: Report

The men’s T20 World Cup that is scheduled for October-November in India will be played in the UAE, after the BCCI communicated that it will not be able to host the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have officially intimated the ICC that the T20 World Cup can be shifted to the United Arab Emirates. The details are being chalked out," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly told PTI.

The tournament is expected to start soon after the IPL which is likely to end on 15 October, Cricinfo reported earlier in the week.