Nepal Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane Acquitted by Patan HC in Rape Case – Reports

Image: Twiiter/SandeepLamichhane
The Patan High Court on Wednesday acquitted Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane in the rape case after the Kathmandu District Court sentenced him eight years in jail in January, reports stated.
According to local media reports, the court found Lamichhane innocent of raping a woman identified as Gushala-26 in a hotel in Tilganga on 21 August, 2022.
The proceedings, which commenced on Tuesday, continued through Wednesday and it all came in favour of the 23-year-old cricketer.
Sandeep has represented Nepal in 52 T20I matches and has taken 98 wickets and will be crucial for Nepal’s T20 WC run as they face The Netherlands on June 4 at Texan to begin their campaign.
