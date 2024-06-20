Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019 Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019 Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019 T20 World Cup: Salt, Bairstow Take England to 8-Wicket Victory Over West Indies T20 World Cup: Salt, Bairstow Take England to 8-Wicket Victory Over West Indies WI batter Brandon King is a major doubt for the remainder of the tournament after sustaining a side strain. IANS Cricket Published: Phil Salt is congratulated by teammate Jonathan Bairstow, left, after scoring 50 runs during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, Wednesday, | Image: PTI ADVERTISEMENT

In a resounding start to their Super 8 campaign at the T20 World Cup 2024, England showcased their prowess with a commanding 8-wicket victory over hosts West Indies.

Having barely scraped through to the Super 8s, England defied expectations and dominated the game, securing the win with 15 balls to spare.

Phil Salt reacts after scoring 50 runs during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, Wednesday.

Winning the toss, England captain Jos Buttler opted to bowl first, a decision that soon paid dividends. The West Indies openers started cautiously, but Brandon King sparked excitement with a spectacular 101-metre six followed by three boundaries.

However, disaster struck as King, batting on 23, sustained a side strain and had to retire hurt, leaving the hosts in a precarious position. With side strains typically taking several weeks to heal, King's participation in the remaining World Cup matches is highly doubtful, especially with only 10 days left in the tournament.

Brandon King reacts as he receives treatment from a trainer during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Nicholas Pooran and Johnson Charles took up the mantle, aiming to stabilise the innings. Charles, showing signs of aggression, began to free his arms.

Yet, England’s bowlers maintained tight lines and kept the run rate in check. When Charles fell for a well-made 38, Rovman Powell promoted himself up the order and injected momentum with a blistering cameo.

Powell's 36 from 17 balls, which included five towering sixes, three of them off Liam Livingstone, threatened to propel West Indies to a formidable total. Just when it seemed the hosts might breach the 200-run mark, England’s bowlers staged a comeback.

Livingstone redeemed himself by dismissing Powell in the same over, and Jofra Archer removed the struggling Pooran, who managed 36 off 32 balls. Adil Rashid then delivered a crucial blow, enticing Andre Russell into a misjudged shot that resulted in a catch.

Jonathan Bairstow bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, Wednesday.

Despite a late surge from Sherfane Rutherford, who scored a brisk 28 from 15 balls, West Indies posted a total of 180. While respectable, it felt underwhelming given the context of the match. England's response was swift and assertive.

Openers Phil Salt and Jos Buttler set a blistering pace in the powerplay, with Salt particularly ruthless against the West Indies bowlers. His aggressive approach included a monstrous 100-metre six off his KKR teammate Andre Russell. By the end of the powerplay, England had raced to 58 without loss, laying a solid foundation for the chase.

Although West Indies briefly revived hope by claiming the wickets of Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali, Bairstow and Salt quickly extinguished any aspirations of a comeback. Salt, having slowed down momentarily, reignited the assault, targeting Romario Shepherd with ferocity. In a single over, he plundered 30 runs, decisively tilting the game in England’s favour. With clinical precision, Bairstow and Salt carried England over the finish line. Bairstow’s composed innings complemented Salt’s explosive style, ensuring that England reached the target comfortably with 15 balls remaining. Salt hammered unbeaten 87 and Bairstow played an innings of 48 not out.