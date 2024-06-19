T20 World Cup 2024: Kohli at 3? Siraj or Arshdeep? – India vs Afg Talking Points

T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Afghanistan talking points.
After remaining unbeaten in the group stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, the Indian team's entourage will now shift bases from the United States of America to the West Indies, for the Super 8 cmatches.
The first destination for the 2007 champions will be the Kensington Oval in Barbados, where they will lock horns with Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan on Thursday, 20 June.
However, Afghanistan will come in with momentum and confidence, having decimated New Zealand, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea in their group-stage matches.
Notably, Afghanistan's debut T20 World Cup match was also against India in the Caribbean in 2010. Now, fourteen years later, as the two Asian sides gear up to kick off their Super 8 campaign, let’s take a look at the five major talking points of the match:
While India have remained unbeaten in the tournament, their top-order struggles have been evident. Virat Kohli, who typically bats at number three for the Indian team, has been opening alongside captain Rohit Sharma, but without much success. Against the USA, Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck by pacer Saurabh Netravalkar. Earlier, against Pakistan, he scored just 4 runs off 3 balls. In India’s opener against Ireland, he managed only 1 run off 5 balls.
Although pitches in the Caribbean are not as harsh on the batters as they were in New York, it might be a strategic decision to return Kohli to his preferred number three position to stabilise the innings, and have Yashasvi Jaiswal open with Rohit in his debut T20 World Cup.
In case India decide to Yashasvi Jaiswal as an opener, Shivam Dube's place in the team will be jeopardised.
During the league stages, Dube was included as a pace-bowling all-rounder, but he didn’t bowl in the first two games and was given only one over against the USA, where he conceded a six and a four. With the bat, he scored only 9 runs off 13 balls against Pakistan, although he did manage a 35-ball 31 against the USA.
Considering India already have six bowling options already and with the West Indian pitches favoring spinners, his place in the playing XI might not be set in stone.
Arshdeep Singh finished with figures of 4/9 in his 4 over spell against USA.
With the Caribbean pitches favoring spinners, a change in India's bowling combination seems to be inevitable. Conditions in New York were more favorable for fast bowlers, which meant that neither Kuldeep Yadav nor Yuzvendra Chahal featured in any of the group-stage matches.
For Thursday’s game, however, one pacer might have to make way. It could be Mohammed Siraj, considering how Arshdeep Singh has performed so far in this competition.
In contrast, Siraj has struggled in this tournament, managing to take only one wicket so far.
While India opting for an additional spinner seems to be a foregone conclusion, the question now is – will it be Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal? Kuldeep's ability to offer control over the flow of runs whilst also being a wicket-taking threat makes him a frontrunner.
During the opening practice session, Kuldeep was spotted having an extended bowling stint, bowling to both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who practiced slog sweep against the left-arm wrist spinner.
India boasts two left-arm orthodox spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. While they both offer batting cover as well, in case India decide to opt for both Yadav and Chahal, one might have to make way.
Who could that be?
So far, Jadeja has gone wicketless in India's three matches, and his batting has also been underwhelming. In contrast, Axar Patel has performed better in both departments. When the top order struggled against Pakistan, Axar was promoted up the order and he lived up to the expectation by scoring a crucial 20 off 18 balls, while Jadeja was dismissed for a golden duck. On the bowling front, Axar has taken 3 wickets.
Hence, should one of them be axed, it is unlikely to be Axar.
