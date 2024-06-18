T20 World Cup: Pooran Stars in West Indies’ 104-Run Win Over Afghanistan

Nicholas Pooran's 98 followed by Obed McCoy's three-for powered West Indies to a dominant 104-run win over Afghanistan in the last group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (as per IST).

Asked to bat first, Pooran's 98 off 53 and Johnson Charles's 43 off 27 guided West Indies to 218/5, the highest total by any team at this edition of the Men's T20 World Cup, surpassing the 201/6 Sri Lanka managed against the Netherlands at the same venue and Australia's 201/7 against England in Barbados.