T20 World Cup: Pakistan Beat SA, What Are the Group 2 Semifinals Scenarios Now?

Here is the one-stop semifinals scenario explainer for Group 2 (India's group) of the Men's T20 Cricket World Cup.
(Photo: Meghnad Bose/The Quint)
If South Africa win their last Super 12 match against Netherlands and India lose against Zimbabwe, which two teams from Group 2 will go through to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup?
Will India still qualify for the semis if they lose their last match against Zimbabwe?
What are the results that need to occur for Bangladesh or Pakistan to have a chance to still get through to the final four?
All the possibilities from here on, explained in one detailed graphic.
Note: The following calculations have been made assuming that no other match in the Super 12s gets washed out or abandoned.
(The interactive will load below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn't loaded yet.)
Matches remaining: 1
Versus: Zimbabwe
If India WIN their last match: Will definitely qualify for the semis. Will also qualify as the top team in Group 2.
If India LOSE their last match:
India will still qualify for the semis if South Africa loses against Netherlands.
India will NOT qualify for the semis if Pakistan beat Bangladesh.
India will NOT qualify for the semis if Bangladesh beat Pakistan, and Bangladesh ends up with a higher Net Run Rate than India.
The Net Run Rates of the three teams right now are as follows:
India: +0.730
Pakistan: +1.117
Bangladesh: -1.276
Matches remaining: 1
Versus: Netherlands
If South Africa WIN their last match: Will definitely qualify for the semis.
If South Africa LOSE their last match: Will definitely crash out of the World Cup. India will then definitely qualify for the semis, along with the winner of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match.
Matches remaining: 1
Versus: Bangladesh
If Pakistan WIN their last match: Will still not qualify for the semis unless:
South Africa loses against Netherlands
Or, India loses against Zimbabwe AND Pakistan has a higher Net Run Rate than India
If Pakistan LOSE their last match: Definitely out of the World Cup
If Bangladesh WIN their last match: Will still not qualify for the semis unless:
South Africa loses their last match against Netherlands
Or, India loses against Zimbabwe AND Bangladesh has a higher Net Run Rate than India
If Bangladesh LOSE their last match: Will definitely crash out of the World Cup.
Matches remaining: 1
Versus: India
Zimbabwe cannot qualify for the semis even if they win their last match.
Matches remaining: 1
Versus: South Africa
Netherlands cannot qualify for the semis even if they win their last match.
