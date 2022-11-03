T20 World Cup: Pakistan Beat SA, What Are the Group 2 Semifinals Scenarios Now?

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019T20 World Cup: Pakistan Beat SA, What Are the Group 2 Semifinals Scenarios Now?

Here is the one-stop semifinals scenario explainer for Group 2 (India's group) of the Men's T20 Cricket World Cup.
Meghnad Bose
Cricket
Published:

(Photo: Meghnad Bose/The Quint)

If South Africa win their last Super 12 match against Netherlands and India lose against Zimbabwe, which two teams from Group 2 will go through to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup?

Will India still qualify for the semis if they lose their last match against Zimbabwe?

What are the results that need to occur for Bangladesh or Pakistan to have a chance to still get through to the final four?

If you're still scratching your head wondering about all the possible semifinals scenarios in Group 2 (India's group) of the T20 World Cup, after Pakistan beat South Africa in Sydney, here is The Quint's one-stop semifinals scenarios explainer.

All the possibilities from here on, explained in one detailed graphic.

The Road to the Semis

Note: The following calculations have been made assuming that no other match in the Super 12s gets washed out or abandoned.

(The interactive will load below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn't loaded yet.)

India

Matches remaining: 1

Versus: Zimbabwe

If India WIN their last match: Will definitely qualify for the semis. Will also qualify as the top team in Group 2.

If India LOSE their last match:

  • India will still qualify for the semis if South Africa loses against Netherlands.

  • India will NOT qualify for the semis if Pakistan beat Bangladesh.

  • India will NOT qualify for the semis if Bangladesh beat Pakistan, and Bangladesh ends up with a higher Net Run Rate than India.

The Net Run Rates of the three teams right now are as follows:

  • India: +0.730

  • Pakistan: +1.117

  • Bangladesh: -1.276

South Africa

Matches remaining: 1

Versus: Netherlands

If South Africa WIN their last match: Will definitely qualify for the semis.

If South Africa LOSE their last match: Will definitely crash out of the World Cup. India will then definitely qualify for the semis, along with the winner of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match.

Pakistan

Matches remaining: 1

Versus: Bangladesh

If Pakistan WIN their last match: Will still not qualify for the semis unless:

  • South Africa loses against Netherlands

  • Or, India loses against Zimbabwe AND Pakistan has a higher Net Run Rate than India

If Pakistan LOSE their last match: Definitely out of the World Cup

Bangladesh

If Bangladesh WIN their last match: Will still not qualify for the semis unless:

  • South Africa loses their last match against Netherlands

  • Or, India loses against Zimbabwe AND Bangladesh has a higher Net Run Rate than India

If Bangladesh LOSE their last match: Will definitely crash out of the World Cup.

Zimbabwe

Matches remaining: 1

Versus: India

Zimbabwe cannot qualify for the semis even if they win their last match.

Netherlands

Matches remaining: 1

Versus: South Africa

Netherlands cannot qualify for the semis even if they win their last match.

