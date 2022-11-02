ICC T20 World Cup India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live

India vs Bangladesh T20 Men's World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details Here.
(Photo: PTI)
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Bangladesh Super 12 Match 23 will be played today on Wednesday, 2 November 2022. With four points, team India is currently ranked second in the Group 2 points table.
Prior to losing to South Africa on 30 October, the men in blue were leading the points standings and may now be feeling a little underwhelmed. If they trounce Bangladesh in the T20 match today, they still have a chance to go to the semi-finals.
After thrashing Zimbabwe, Team Bangladesh would stop at nothing to defeat India, and their confidence knows no bounds. Let us read about the India vs Bangladesh T20 Live Streaming and other details below.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup India vs Bangladesh: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast?
The India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Match will be played today, 2 November, at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia. All the cricket lovers can enjoy the live telecast of the match on Star Sports Network in India at 1:30 pm (IST).
ICC Men's T20 World Cup India vs Bangladesh Today: Where To Watch Live Streaming?
The live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh T20 match today will be available at the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Following are the team squads of today's India vs Bangladesh Super 12 match.
Team India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Arshdeep Singh.
Team Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Yasir Ali, Affif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Hasan Mahmud.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)