ICC T20 World Cup India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Bangladesh Super 12 Match 23 will be played today on Wednesday, 2 November 2022. With four points, team India is currently ranked second in the Group 2 points table.

Prior to losing to South Africa on 30 October, the men in blue were leading the points standings and may now be feeling a little underwhelmed. If they trounce Bangladesh in the T20 match today, they still have a chance to go to the semi-finals.

After thrashing Zimbabwe, Team Bangladesh would stop at nothing to defeat India, and their confidence knows no bounds. Let us read about the India vs Bangladesh T20 Live Streaming and other details below.